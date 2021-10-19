DA Davidson Boosts Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $39.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 93,511.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

