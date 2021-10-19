Daniel Russell Acquires 40,000 Shares of Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell bought 40,000 shares of Synex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,930,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,454,441.75.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Daniel Russell bought 42,500 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$12,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Russell bought 50,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell purchased 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

Shares of SXI stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,886. Synex International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.18.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.97 million during the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

