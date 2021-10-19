Databroker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,630.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Databroker has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $6,630.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

