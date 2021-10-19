DeHive Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $369,390.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00100281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,478.23 or 0.99455980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.75 or 0.06004065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021118 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

