Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €196.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.02 ($189.43).

ETR DHER opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

