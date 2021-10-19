Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF remained flat at $$132.00 during trading on Tuesday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

