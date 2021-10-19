Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

