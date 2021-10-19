Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 330,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 304,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 235,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

