Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,383 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Energous worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 173,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 85.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 198,877 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 392,288 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WATT stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $50,699.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,234.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 282,661 shares in the company, valued at $709,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,750 shares of company stock worth $266,531 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

