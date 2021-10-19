Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,767 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

