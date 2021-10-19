Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,983 ($65.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6,235.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,693.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,862.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

