Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UMICY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UMICY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 50,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

