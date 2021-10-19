Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,671.43 ($34.90).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,529 ($33.04) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,562.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

