Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

PSN opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.73) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,767.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,078.79.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

