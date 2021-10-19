Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TUI. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.80. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

