Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.98.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

