Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.01

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.01 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84). Devro shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 104,844 shares traded.

DVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Devro alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.01. The company has a market cap of £361.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Devro’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.