Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

