DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 25890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,626 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

