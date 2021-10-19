Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $50,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

