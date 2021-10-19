Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $51,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 61.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 746.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNC. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

