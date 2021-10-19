Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $49,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

