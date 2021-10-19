Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $52,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.