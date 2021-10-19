Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,415 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of Otter Tail worth $50,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

