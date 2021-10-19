Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.06.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.