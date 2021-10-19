Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

