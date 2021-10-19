DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $60.59

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.59, but opened at $56.38. DLocal shares last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 37,921 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

