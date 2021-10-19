Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

