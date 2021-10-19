Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in September

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,781,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 1,259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.5 days.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

