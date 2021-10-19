Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $84.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.