Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $84.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.
D opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
