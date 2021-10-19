Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $525.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

