Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $522.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.