DomRaider Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $550,165.87 and $19.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

