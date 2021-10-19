Dragon Coins Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $21.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00193356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

