Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $30,643,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $21,231,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $20,220,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,494,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $12,132,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

