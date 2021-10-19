Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth $237,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

