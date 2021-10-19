DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,764 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.