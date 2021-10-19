DXdao Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $659.42 or 0.01058365 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $32.52 million and approximately $159,450.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.44 or 0.00466157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

