Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DEA stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

