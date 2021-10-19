Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

ETX stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

