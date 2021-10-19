Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

EFR stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

