Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 49.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

