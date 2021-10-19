eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,321,166 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $179,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,673. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

