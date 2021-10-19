Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.53. The stock had a trading volume of 685,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,564. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

