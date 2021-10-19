Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.16 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.