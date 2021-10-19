EJF Capital LLC Acquires 15,860 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

