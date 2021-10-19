EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 306.1% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 1,369,733 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,528,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.