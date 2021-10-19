EJF Capital LLC Invests $197,000 in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 139,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

