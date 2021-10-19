EJF Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

CCV opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.