EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

