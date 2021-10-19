EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEKK. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,056,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

